Lane closures on I-29 in Pottawattamie County begin on Monday, April 4

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – March 22, 2022 – Construction of box culverts on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County will require lane closures and changing traffic patterns beginning on Monday, April 4, until mid-August, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Council Bluffs construction office.

Stage 1

North- and southbound traffic on I-29 will be placed into a head-to-head traffic pattern in the southbound lanes while the contractor works on the northbound lanes. The I-880 westbound/southbound ramp will be temporarily closed, and motorists will follow a marked detour route.

Stage 2

Both directions of traffic on I-29 will be placed into a head-to-head traffic pattern in the northbound lanes while construction takes place in the southbound lanes. The I-880 westbound/southbound ramp will be temporarily closed, and motorists will follow a marked detour route.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Troy Moraine at (712) 366-0568 or troy.moraine@iowadot.us