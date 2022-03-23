Air Transport World Names Alaska Airlines 2022 Airline of the Year
To be honored at Gala Awards DinnerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s Air Transport World (ATW), the leading media brand serving the information needs of the global airline and commercial air transport communities, today announced that Alaska Airlines is the 2022 ATW Airline of the Year.
The Award will be presented to Alaska Airlines as the top honor among the 48th Annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards at a prestigious, in-person gala dinner on June 21 following the closing of the 78th IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit.
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines was selected by an independent board of ATW and Aviation Week Network editors and analysts. In making their decision, they cited the company’s excellent leadership under CEO Ben Minicucci. They noted the company’s strong 2021 financial and operational performances despite the on-going challenges of the pandemic. The airline also joined the oneworld global alliance, expanding its international network.
Alaska Airlines has continued to innovate, launching the Ascend Pilot Academy for aspiring pilots that provides a simpler, more financially accessible path to becoming a commercial pilot at regional affiliate Horizon Air and eventually Alaska. And it became the world’s first airline to launch a subscription service, Flight Pass, that allows up to 24 roundtrips for a fixed monthly fee.
On top of that, Alaska is highly committed to environmental and carbon emission reductions initiatives that include collaborative research and development efforts for sustainable aviation fuels and a hydrogen-electric regional aircraft, a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the replacement of plastic water bottles and plastic cups with 100% recyclable Boxed Water, and a partnership with a Hawaiian organization that connects travelers with sustainable volunteer projects in Hawaii. The airline was also the first to implement network optimization software, Flyways, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize air traffic and enable more fuel-efficient flight paths for aggregate savings of fuel, carbon emissions and time.
“We have our incredible employees to thank for this honor. They are the heart and soul of our airline, taking care of each other and creating meaningful connections with our guests on every flight, every day,” said CEO Ben Minicucci. “It’s gratifying to receive this recognition during a time that has tested us all. It’s a testament to how we’ve stuck with our business plan and delivered on our safety promise, while keeping caring as our north star of all that we do.”
ATW Editor-in-Chief Karen Walker said, “The Alaska Airlines Team is always at the top of its game with friendly customer service and a true dedication to its colleagues, community and the planet. To have stayed on top and continued to invest in its future through such challenging times shows the remarkable strength and adaptability of Alaska Airlines and we sincerely congratulate them.”
Alaska last received ATW’s Airline of the Year recognition in 1990. Over the years, Alaska has been recognized with several ATW rankings, including the 2016 Market Leadership award, the 2012 Joseph S. Murphy Industry Award and the 2011 and 2003 Airline Technology Leadership. Its sister carrier Horizon Air was named Regional Airline of the Year in 2007.
The ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards, sponsored by CFM International, recognize excellence across a broad range of airline operations and are widely considered the most coveted in the air transport industry. Other ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award winners will be announced shortly.
For more information about the Awards, attending the Award ceremony and sponsorship opportunities visit awards.atwonline.com or contact Gabriel Balmes at gabriel.balmes@informa.com
ABOUT ATW AND AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.
ATW, part of the Aviation Week Network, is the leading brand covering the global air transport business.
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Elizabeth Sisk
Aviation Week Network
+1 860-495-5498
email us here