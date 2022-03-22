Prescribed Burn Planned for Concord Airport Area to Improve Wildlife Habitat

CONTACT: Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game: (603) 271-3018 Captain Adrian Reyes, NH Forest Protection Bureau (603) 227-8732 March 22, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the New Hampshire Department of Resources and Economic Development, Division of Forests and Lands, with support from the New Hampshire Army National Guard, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the City of Concord, will conduct a “prescribed burn” in areas on and near Concord Municipal Airport grounds this spring. This prescribed burn may occur as early as April 1 or as late as May 15; the date will be finalized when the weather and atmospheric conditions are determined to be safe.

“Planning and preparation are a large part of prescribed burning,” said Heidi Holman, a nongame biologist at Fish and Game, who oversees the project. “This allows us to ensure that conditions and available resources are adequate to safely implement this invaluable management practice to restore the Concord pine barrens and its unique wildlife habitat.”

While rare species are associated with both early and late successional stages of the Concord pine barrens, the most critically imperiled species occur in the grassy opening stage. Fire is a tool used in restoring or converting habitat conditions that are capable of supporting rare and important wildlife, including the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly, New Hampshire’s official state butterfly. The fire will also reduce dangerous accumulations of wood that could result in wild, unmanageable fires if left unchecked.

The prescribed burn will take place within the Conservation Zones on the Concord Municipal Airport (see map, above left). It is allowed under a state-issued burn permit, which also serves as a smoke management permit (RSA 227-L17).

Precautions will be taken to limit smoke and to ensure that the prescribed burn stays within distinct management borders. In addition, at least one fire vehicle with water tank will be available on-site at all times as part of the protocol to deal with any unexpected situations. However, neighbors should recognize that atmospheric conditions could change, and smoke may create temporary visibility hazards.