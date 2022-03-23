Recruiting for Good Launches Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good in South Beach
Send us your resume land a sweet job, kickass, and Party for Good in South Beach...End of year drawing for Sweet Party Trip for 2 at 2023 Wine and Food Festival in Miami #landsweetjob #sweetpartytrip #wepartyforgood #southbeach www.WePartyforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is rewarding end of the year drawing; a sweet party trip in South Beach for talented professionals who land sweet jobs with staffing agency.
Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow. And rewarding We Party for Good in South Beach (Sweet Trips to 2023 Food and Wine Festival).
How to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good?
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Thank you for allowing us to help you land a sweet job, and make a positive impact in your life!"
About
We Party for Good in South Beach
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com The Perfect Trip to Party with Friends, Escape The Kids, or Take a Well Deserved Vacay!
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
