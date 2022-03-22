Portion of Route 287 to Close This Week in Piatt Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 287 will be closed this week in Piatt Township, Lycoming County, for utility work.

On Thursday, March 24, Route 287 will be closed between Canoe Run Road (T-818) and Larryville Road, while a contractor, Williamsport Electric, installs a fiber line to an existing utility pole. Work will be performed between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM., weather permitting.

A detour using Canoe Run Road and Larryville Road will be in place while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-328-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov ###