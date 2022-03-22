Consumer-Facing Digital Solutions to Drive the Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market 2022-2029

This report provides in depth study of “Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was valued at US$ 415Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2029).

Thickened liquids are utilized in the clinical management of dysphagia to prevent aspiration and improve bolus control. The use of thickening agents is not restricted to provide adequate viscosity, it also allows adequate hydration and nutrition, decreased risk of aspiration-related illness, and decreased risk of psychosocial effects. No pharmaceutical medication is available to treat dysphagia, and the modification of food and drinks by using thickening agents is the main therapeutic pillar for dysphagia management. Moreover, growing incidence of dysphagia in the aging population and increase in demand from therapists, dieticians, and pathologists for thickening agents to reduce the risk of dysphagia are expected to be important factors for the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Abbott, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Nestle Health Science, Danone SA, and SimplyThick, LLC and more.

Key Takeaways of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Study

The demand for powder thickeners is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to their availability in the powder form, enhanced viscosity, high stability, and low cost.

The growing consumption of gel-based thickeners is expected to contribute 26% share in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for major revenue share of 50%, owing to adequate supply of comprehensive range of dysphagia diet thickening agents and availability of trained professionals who understand fluid consistency needed for dysphagia patients.

Emergence of online pharmacies in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market has revolutionized the way patients reach out to buy medicines. However, online pharmacies are expected to grow at an impressive rate, owing to rapid adoption in developed markets.

Large dysphagia patient pool coupled with growing research & development activities for better management of high risk dysphagia contributed to the dominance of North America in the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

"Nutritional benefits, better patient compliance, ease of swallowing, and reduced patient suffering from dysphagia are factors responsible for propelling the demand for dysphagia diet thickening agents. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on the usage of xanthan gum, starch, and maltrodextrin to boost the therapeutic value of these supplements”, says a PMR analyst.

Collaboration - Key Strategic Focus of Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Players

Strategic collaboration of manufacturers with government associations is a key strategy followed by prominent players in the dysphagia diet thickening agents market, which is responsible for intense competition among market players. For instance, in March 2017, Nestlé Health Science entered into a collaboration with Chinese Stroke Association, to improve the screening, diagnosis and management of dysphagia amongst stroke patients. Nestlé Health Science propelled the dysphagia thickening specialist product named "Thicken Up" to assist patients with swallowing trouble.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Manufacturers

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

