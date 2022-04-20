RASIRC to Present Data of HZO Films Grown with Hydrogen Peroxide Gas
Key development in enables next generation high-K dielectric films for high volume manufacturing
New oxidants must overcome line of sight limits of plasma, temperature limits of water and oxygen, & film damage associated with Ozone to address shrinking device size & 3d structures for NAND & DRAM.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RASIRC announced that it will be presenting “Hydrogen Peroxide Gas: From R&D to HVM” at the 7th Annual CMC Conference. The presentation will discuss the development of two technologies for hydrogen peroxide gas delivery that have crossed the chasm to high volume manufacturing.
— Jeffrey Spiegelman, RASIRC Founder and CEO
“New oxidants are needed to address shrinking device size and continuously increasing three dimensional structures for NAND and DRAM,” said RASIRC Founder and CEO Jeffrey Spiegelman. “These oxidants must overcome line of sight limitations of plasma, temperature limits of water and oxygen, and film damage associated with Ozone.”
Device shrinkage, three dimensional and HAR structures, and lower thermal budgets all drive the continued search for new materials. A byproduct of this search is a need for better oxidants for atomic layer deposition and other thin film processes. New oxidants could help address low temperature thermal applications and simplify precursor design and selection.
Two different RASIRC technologies for Hydrogen Peroxide Gas delivery have crossed the chasm to enter HVM. Electrical data on Al2O3, HZO, and TiO2 ALD films will be presented demonstrating why hydrogen peroxide gas is expected to join the ranks of H2O and Ozone for thin film vacuum processing.
The 7th Annual CMC Conference will be held April 27-29, 2022 in Chandler, AZ at the Crowne Plaza Resort Phoenix.
