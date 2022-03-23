LandOrc Launches Lending to Government Funded Real Estate Projects
Middle class is getting squeezed out of real estate options ! LandOrc is enabling faster project delivery and financial viability for property developers.
We are very excited about Government funded real estate projects and how LandOrc can help fast track and improve their financial viability. Believe it will add value to all parties involved.”RAS-AL-KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments world over are trying to find ways to make housing affordable for the middle class of their citizens. Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has highlighted in the report on how Governments across the world, including the more developed countries, need to do more to help the middle class. As a segment, it is the middle class that is most squeezed to access quality housing at affordable prices and with ease of funding.
— Navonil Roy, CEO - LandOrc
The report has covered data from Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
Acknowledging the global trends, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Government has created a few targeted schemes that allows middle class citizens to access funding for housing at very favourable terms.
While the intent of these schemes are noble the property developers executing the project face challenges. Especially the smaller developers. Most of the Government funding schemes work on the basis that the property developer is reimbursed only after completion of specific tranches of work. And only after the completed work has been audited and requisite paperwork completed. This creates a liquidity crunch for the property developers and results in longer turnaround for the developments.
This is not beneficial for any of the parties involved. The delay results in the citizens not getting access to their desired homes quickly. The waiting period between the tranches of developments results in higher cost of capital and overheads for the developers. And the Government is not able to see the full impact of their policy on-ground.
With its upcoming entry into UAE LandOrc is in the process of changing this for Government funded housing. By providing funding to smaller developers executing these projects, LandOrc is ensuring that adequate capital is made available for executing projects faster and without breaks. Initial estimations have shown that access to additional capital can bring down the turnaround of projects by almost 30%, thus ensuring homes are made available faster. The property developers can expect to see 5-10% points increase in the profitability due to faster completion of projects, reduction in overheads and lower cost of working capital.
The Government backing of these projects provides an additional level of security to the lending by LandOrc. Repayment of the loans by the property developers is backed by the Government guarantees of project reimbursement.
The team at LandOrc is very excited about these projects and the entry into the vibrant UAE real estate market. The size of the UAE residential real estate market is estimated to become USD 132 billion by 2024. Working on Government housing projects provides an opportunity to scale its operations in the market.
The type of property developments projects that are being planned for funding by LandOrc are the average family villa. With a typical cost of development of around AED 1.7 million (USD 460,000) The total plot area average around 12,000 square feet. With the usual payment schedule based on tranche based reimbursement the development of this type of villa would in the past have taken 15 months on average. However with the funding from LandOrc the same villa project can now be estimated to be completed in just 10 months. Giving the homeowners the benefit of moving in earlier. The property developers also gain an improved profit margin due to the savings on overhead, reduction in work stoppages and discounts from suppliers due to reduced credit terms. The Government too can see the benefit of its policies and its impact on the lives of its citizens much faster.
LandOrc is looking at scaling up this engagement in UAE and is also identifying similar Government backed housing projects in other countries.
LandOrc is headquartered in the UAE and is bringing alternate sources of capital to real estate developers globally. Tapping into the growing decentralised finance, it makes capital accessible to property developers at lower costs. With lending backed by collateral held on blockchain, it provides security and transparency to all parties involved. Institutions and even ordinary Individuals can now participate in the lending process via just one click.
Navonil Roy
LandOrc
navonil@landorc.io
