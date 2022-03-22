Local Connecticut Solar Company Educates Homeowners on the Value of Solar in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- There has never been a better time than now to invest in residential solar panels in CT. Home Solar CT, one of the leading solar installers in the state, is eager to explain their benefits to area homeowners. “We’ve seen demand for solar panels skyrocket, no doubt due to current financial incentives as well as their overall benefits,” said their owner recently.
The crew at Home Solar CT knows all about the benefits of solar panels, having well over a decade of experience in the solar installation industry. However, the company does more than just answer calls and schedule installation appointments. “Homeowners especially are looking for guidance on the best panels to buy, how solar works, and other vital information. But what they really want to know about are tax credits, rebates, and other perks that make solar more affordable,” the owner said.
So, what are today’s solar financial incentives and how do Connecticut homeowners take advantage of those benefits? “One great choice for Connecticut homeowners right now is the federal solar tax credit,” Home Solar CT owners are saying. “This allows homeowners to claim a portion of their cost of residential solar panels in Connecticut on their federal tax returns. It’s called the Investment Tax Credit, or ITC.”
The federal programs don’t allow a homeowner to deduct all their costs, and incentives do decrease over time, the owner warned. “The ITC credit is 26% for systems installed from 2020 through 2022. That means you can claim 26% of your cost, but only if you have your system installed before the end of the year!” And what happens after that? “The credit goes down to 22% for systems installed in 2023 and then goes away completely for solar panels installed after that.”
In other words, unless Congress passes new legislation between now and that time, homeowners will receive no federal income tax credit for new solar panel installation after next year! “That’s one reason we always ensure homeowners understand financial incentives for solar,” said the owners. “They need to understand that they’re not indefinite or will always be available.”
While it’s vital that homeowners take advantage of federal credits as soon as possible, the owners of Home Solar CT are also quick to point out other CT solar incentives as well! “We have customers asking all the time if there is anything special that they can take advantage of through the state. We’re always happy to tell them yes and to explain how these Connecticut solar incentives work!”
The best financial incentive to go solar in Connecticut is what’s called net metering. While not many homeowners understand how the program works, it can continue to pay you for going solar for as long as you own your panels. Home Solar CT owners note that they’re happy to explain this process and its benefits for homeowners.
“Net metering is a process of selling the solar power you produce back to your electric company,” they note. “Your home is always connected to your local utility provider, even with solar panel installation, and you’re always using their power for your electronics and appliances. Your electric meter records your energy consumption.” Net metering creates a credit on that charge, he explains. “As your solar panels produce power, that electricity is sent back to the utility company. Your meter records this power production and moves backward accordingly.”
So how does this CT solar program create a financial incentive for going solar? “You’re sent a bill at the end of the month for any difference between those two amounts. As an example, if you use $100 worth of power from the utility company but your solar panels produce $80 worth of electricity, your bill is just for $20, or the difference between those amounts.”
This advantage is typically better than one-time credit for solar panels in CT because it helps homeowners save month after month, as Home Solar CT owners explain. “It’s not something that expires after a certain time or that you need to wait until the end of the tax year to claim. It starts as soon as you get your solar panels installed and fill out all your necessary paperwork.”
An increase in property values is also a great financial incentive for homeowners to choose residential solar panels in CT, the owner of Home Solar CT explains. “A homeowner might see their home’s value increase by 4% or more after installing solar panels.” That’s $4000 for every $100,000 in a home’s current value. “Homes with solar panels also tend to sell faster than those without, since potential homebuyers know that they’ll save money on their power bills the minute they take possession of the property.”
So, with all this in mind, what should Connecticut homeowners considering solar do to take advantage of these financial incentives? “Give us a call!” says Home Solar CT owners. “We know that going solar is still confusing for a lot of homeowners and that a big part of our job is explaining the process to them, before they even decide on a solar installation.” Home Solar CT also encourages those interested in solar to visit their website, https://homesolarct.com/, and see if they qualify for financing or leasing programs, which also reduce the cost of going solar.
About Home Solar CT
Home Solar CT is a locally owned Connecticut solar installation company with over a decade of industry experience. The company provides a wide range of solar panel installation options and guarantees those installations to last. Home Solar CT is located at 138 Belden St, Watertown, CT 06795
and is currently taking appointments for FREE consultations and solar panel installation quotes.
Sam Henson
