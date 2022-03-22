'greengasesUSA’ launches as S.E.C-registered natural gas project in the U.S.
In the presence of anticipated huge increases in demand for natural gas, MHR Acquisitions, Inc., has launched a company division called 'greengasesUSA.'
March 22, 2022 - New York City - In the presence of anticipated huge increases in demand for natural gas, MHR Acquisitions, Inc., has launched a company division called ‘greengasesUSA.’
The promoter is STR Capital, Inc. The filer support company is OTC 251, Inc.
The project consists of contracts, using an S.E.C. gas marketing template retrieved from the S.E.C. archives, between MHR and participating companies. Some gas companies act as operators, while others will contract with operators.
The sector consists of those existing natural gas wells where approximately 30% of the product has already been extracted by the large drilling companies. The remaining 70% is extracted by the smaller companies, who can remain agile and work from well to well. Those companies will become the contracting companies.
The anticipated remaining productive life of those wells is approximately 15 years.
For each contract, a separate Form Reg. D offering will be uploaded onto the EDGAR page of MHR Acquisitions, Inc.
Investors may purchase shares from MHR Acquisitions, Inc., and may designate one or more wells projects as investor preferences.
On all contracts, a dividend program is built into the contracts.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: MHR Acquisitions, Inc., is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR with CIK number 0001644516.
STR Capital, Inc. is a promoter of certain JOBS Act offerings. STR Capital, Inc., and its employees and agents are ‘promoters,’ within the meaning of Securities Act of 1933, Rule 405, 17 C.F.R. § 230.405(i). www.partnerstr.com.
OTC 251, Inc. is a filer support company. www.otc251.com.
The greengasesUSA project may be viewed shortly at www.partnerstr.com.
In addition, the greengasesUSA project website may be viewed shortly at www.greengasesusa.com.
