Wealthy Canadians Moving To U.S. For Weather And Freedom

Hundreds Of E2 Visas Approved Monthly In Canada Canadian Searches For 'US visa' E2 Visa Searches from Canada Are On The Rise!

Thousands of rich Canadians are planning to move to Florida, Texas and Arizona in light of cold Canadian winters and COVID-19 restrictions

In the 7 years that we've operated Visa Franchise, we have never had this many clients from Canada. Our Canadian client base has increased 400% throughout the pandemic compared to the prior period.” — Patrick Findaro, Managing Partner @ Visa Franchise

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January 2022, 423 Canadians were approved for e-2 investor visas allowing them to own and operate a U.S. business. This represents a 640% increase over the same period last year (57 approvals in January 2021). The e-2 visa is the most popular US investor visa for Canadian entrepreneurs to legally reside in the United States and demand is only growing.

According to Google Trends, 'e2 visa' and 'US visa' searches from Canada are at 5-year highs. Provided e-2 visa appointments can take up to 6 months to schedule, e-2 visa issuances are expected to significantly increase throughout 2022 and in the coming years.

Visa Franchise, the leading advisor for identifying and analyzing e-2 visa eligible businesses, has consulted hundreds of Canadian families via virtual meetings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The top reasons Canadian cite for their decision to invest in a U.S. business and move to the U.S. with their family are as follows:

1) COVID Related Restrictions

2) Cold Weather

3) High Taxes

4) Educational Opportunities For Children

The e-2 visa is one of the most popular and sought-after visas in the entire US immigration system. This visa allows applicants to renew indefinitely, enter and exit the US multiple times in the validity period and stay in the US for as long as two years per entry.

Visa Franchise provides a smooth and secure path for families moving to the US through the e-2 investor visa. They can help foreign nationals looking to legally reside in the US by investing in a US small business. Their team analyzes the best business opportunities for their clients based on their unique profiles. Their research team constantly analyzes franchise and business concepts in order to deliver the best small business investment solutions directly to the customer.

