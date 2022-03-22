Better Together to Host Nationwide Day of Second Chances for Job Seekers with Barriers to Employment
A job seeker celebrates getting an offer at the Nationwide Day of Second Chances job fair on March 15 at Grace Church in Fort Myers.
Better Together is breaking down employment barriers by hosting a series of background-friendly job fairs this week.
Employment barriers come in many forms: homelessness, previous incarceration, lack of child care or transportation, resume gaps. Our job fairs tackle those barriers with job coaching and resources.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For its fourth consecutive year, Better Together is breaking down employment barriers by hosting a series of background-friendly job fairs this week as part of the nonprofit’s Nationwide Day of Second Chances.
— Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together
To support job seekers who are faced with challenges to re-entering the workforce, Better Together’s Day of Second Chances brings churches, volunteers, businesses and nonprofits together to host a coordinated job fair day that promotes the power of second chances for neighbors facing any type of barrier to employment.
“Employment barriers can come in many forms, including homelessness, previous incarceration, lack of reliable child care or transportation, or gaps on your resume due to the pandemic,” said Megan Rose, CEO of Better Together. “Our Day of Second Chances aims to help job seekers overcome those barriers by opening the door to new opportunities and providing job coaching and resources to help them succeed in their search for employment.”
The church-based job fairs not only connect job seekers with local employers who are ready to hire, but also provide resources to facilitate stronger connections and more hires, including free one-on-one job coaching sessions to review resumes and interviewing skills, clothing and haircuts.
The job fairs feature employers who are prepared to interview job seekers and offer jobs on the spot. Events will be hosted at the following dates, times and locations:
• Lehigh Acres, Fla. – March 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rise Christian Church, 50 Bell Blvd. N.
• Naples, Fla. – March 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by Trinity-by-the-Cove Episcopal Church at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd.
• St. Petersburg, Fla. – March 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BridgePoint Church, 737 Third Ave. N.
• Miami, Fla. – March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miami Vineyard Community Church, 12727 SW 122nd Ave.
Nationwide Day of Second Chances is part of Better Together’s “Better Jobs” program, which has helped more than 34,000 job seekers connect with employment opportunities across 21 states. As a result, two-thirds of job fair attendees get a job interview, and nearly half receive a job offer on the spot.
Better Jobs also includes community job and resource fairs throughout the year that also feature a hopeful, celebratory atmosphere and welcome job seekers to come as you are. Upcoming community job fairs include:
• Chicago Heights, Ill. – March 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chicago Heights Park District, 1400 Chicago Road. Register at BetterTogetherUS.org/Events/ChicagoHeights-JF.
• Bronson, Fla. – March 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bronson First Baptist Church, 460 S. Court St. Register at BetterTogetherUS.org/Events/Bronson-JF.
Job seekers and background-friendly employers can register online to participate in a nearby Nationwide Day of Second Chances event. To learn more, visit BetterTogetherUS.org/Events/2022NWDSC.
NOTE TO MEDIA: Church partners, job seekers and employers are available for interviews. If interested, see media contacts listed below.
DOWNLOAD LINK: LOGO, PHOTOS AND B-ROLL
ABOUT BETTER TOGETHER
Better Together is a nonprofit organization that helps parents going through a hard time keep their kids out of foster care, find work and address the root causes of their struggle so that they can reunite as a family with the tools and support system to thrive. A privately funded and professionally supported organization, Better Together is made up of volunteers who believe helping people help themselves is the best way to restore dignity and bring families together. Through the Better Families program, families are offered a preventive alternative to foster care while they get the help they need. To date, the program has kept 98% of children served out of foster care. The Better Jobs program was created to address the 76% of families that come to Better Together because of economic hardship tied to unemployment. In addition to community job fairs, the program offers job seekers coaching, guidance, support and encouragement through local church partners. For more information, visit BetterTogetherUS.org.
- END -
Media Contact:
Emily Golden, Priority Marketing, Emily@PriorityMarketing.com, 239-267-2638 or 239-565-1595 (cell)
Emily Golden
Priority Marketing
+1 239-267-2638
Emily@PriorityMarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About Better Jobs