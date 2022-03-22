Animal Model Market Development Status, Growth; as Revenues Set to Grow at 6.1% CAGR Forecast, 2021–2030

Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in usage of animal models in virology and infectious diseases, rise in adoption of CRISPR technology, and upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks fuel the growth of the global animal model market. On the other hand, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research impede the growth to some extent. However, several growth opportunities in the emerging markets have proved to be beneficial for the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The growth of the global animal model market is driven by rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in animal models, and rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies are the other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.”

Increase in demand for animal model to perform various studies on diseases and human physiology, increase in awareness among researchers about physiological similarities between humans & animals, rise in importance of genetics in biomedical studies, surge in preference of animal testing in R&D, and rise in usage of animal models in the pre-clinical development by several research laboratories and biopharmaceutical industries are the major factors that boost the growth of the market. In addition, increase in innovations in animal models, surge in demand for personalized medicine, increase in pipeline of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increase in government support for the innovation & development of standard protocols allied with animal models are other factors that further drive the growth of the market. However, regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research are expected to restrain the growth of the animal model market. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in demand for large number of animal models, due to surge in R&D activities related to vaccines and antiviral drugs.

This trend is expected to persist in order to verify the safety & efficacy of new entities before going for human trials.

Key Findings of The Study:

Based on animal type, the rat segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global animal model market report include Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A., JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals), Ozgene Pty Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.), Taconic Biosciences, The Jackson Laboratory. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

