Governor signs 67 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 67 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 121. More information on these bills can be found here.

HB46: Utah Energy Infrastructure Amendments

HB62: Big Game Amendments

HB68: Commercial Driver License Amendments

HB76: Vehicle Merger Amendments

HB88: License Plate Revisions

HB108: Vehicle Inspection Amendments

HB121: Water Conservation Modifications

HB131: Watershed Restoration Initiative

HB141: Target Shooting Regulations

HB142: Donation of Food

HB157: Sovereign Lands Revenue Amendments

HB160: State Resource Management Plan Amendments

HB186: Vehicle Registration Amendments

HB206: Outdoor Recreation Related Education

HB231: Fishing and Hunting Restrictions for Nonpayment of Child Support

HB232: Utah Lake Authority

HB240: Utah Lake Amendments

HB242: Secondary Water Metering Amendments

HB244: Geological Carbon Sequestration Amendments

HB254: Utah State Railroad Museum Authority Amendments

HB259: Law Enforcement Use of Unmanned Aircraft

HB263: Utah Watersheds Council Amendments

HB269: Capital Assets Related to Water

HB297: Local Food Advisory Council Amendments

HB305: Natural Resources Revisions

HB322: Public Transit Capital Development Modifications

HB334: State Engineer Modifications

HB377: Water Rights Adjudication Amendments

HB378: Mining Operations Amendments

HB383: Agency Fee Assessment Amendments

HB385: Hemp and CBD Amendments

HB393: Water Reporting Amendments

HB404: Large Public Transit District Amendments

HB409: Recreation Infrastructure Amendments

HB410: Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement

HB423: Department of Agriculture and Food Amendments

HB427: Wildlife Accident Protections

HB429: Great Salt Lake Amendments

HB443: Utah Inland Port Authority Amendments

HCR13: Concurrent Resolution Creating the Bridal Veil Falls State Monument

SB13: State Road Jurisdiction Amendments

SB17: Grazing Advisory Board Amendments

SB31: Water Rights Proofs on Small Amounts of Water

SB66: Electric Assisted Bicycle Use Amendments

SB68: Trespass Penalty Amendments

SB72: ATV Weight Limit Amendments

SB75: Fine Amendments

SB89: Water Amendments

SB99: Electronic Vehicle Registration Amendments

SB109: Towing Amendments

SB122: Unmanned Aircraft Amendments

SB133: Food Security Amendments

SB136: Air Quality Policy Amendments

SB146: Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining Amendments

SB153: Medical Cannabis Governance Study

SB160: Colorado River Authority of Utah Amendments

SB166: Aviation Amendments

SB188: Energy Efficiency Amendments

SB202: Right-of-way Disposal Amendments

SB205: Air Rifle Hunting Amendments

SB209: Veterinarian Regulations Amendments

SB215: Railroad Crossing Modifications

SB216: Modifications to Driver License Examination

SB221: Water Related Sales and Use Tax Amendments

SB235: Department of Transportation Adjudication Process Revisions

SB250: Mineral Exploration Tax Credit

SB254: Government Records Access Revisions

