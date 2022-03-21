Governor signs 67 bills of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 67 bills. This brings the total number of signed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 121. More information on these bills can be found here.
- HB46: Utah Energy Infrastructure Amendments
- HB62: Big Game Amendments
- HB68: Commercial Driver License Amendments
- HB76: Vehicle Merger Amendments
- HB88: License Plate Revisions
- HB108: Vehicle Inspection Amendments
- HB121: Water Conservation Modifications
- HB131: Watershed Restoration Initiative
- HB141: Target Shooting Regulations
- HB142: Donation of Food
- HB157: Sovereign Lands Revenue Amendments
- HB160: State Resource Management Plan Amendments
- HB186: Vehicle Registration Amendments
- HB206: Outdoor Recreation Related Education
- HB231: Fishing and Hunting Restrictions for Nonpayment of Child Support
- HB232: Utah Lake Authority
- HB240: Utah Lake Amendments
- HB242: Secondary Water Metering Amendments
- HB244: Geological Carbon Sequestration Amendments
- HB254: Utah State Railroad Museum Authority Amendments
- HB259: Law Enforcement Use of Unmanned Aircraft
- HB263: Utah Watersheds Council Amendments
- HB269: Capital Assets Related to Water
- HB297: Local Food Advisory Council Amendments
- HB305: Natural Resources Revisions
- HB322: Public Transit Capital Development Modifications
- HB334: State Engineer Modifications
- HB377: Water Rights Adjudication Amendments
- HB378: Mining Operations Amendments
- HB383: Agency Fee Assessment Amendments
- HB385: Hemp and CBD Amendments
- HB393: Water Reporting Amendments
- HB404: Large Public Transit District Amendments
- HB409: Recreation Infrastructure Amendments
- HB410: Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement
- HB423: Department of Agriculture and Food Amendments
- HB427: Wildlife Accident Protections
- HB429: Great Salt Lake Amendments
- HB443: Utah Inland Port Authority Amendments
- HCR13: Concurrent Resolution Creating the Bridal Veil Falls State Monument
- SB13: State Road Jurisdiction Amendments
- SB17: Grazing Advisory Board Amendments
- SB31: Water Rights Proofs on Small Amounts of Water
- SB66: Electric Assisted Bicycle Use Amendments
- SB68: Trespass Penalty Amendments
- SB72: ATV Weight Limit Amendments
- SB75: Fine Amendments
- SB89: Water Amendments
- SB99: Electronic Vehicle Registration Amendments
- SB109: Towing Amendments
- SB122: Unmanned Aircraft Amendments
- SB133: Food Security Amendments
- SB136: Air Quality Policy Amendments
- SB146: Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining Amendments
- SB153: Medical Cannabis Governance Study
- SB160: Colorado River Authority of Utah Amendments
- SB166: Aviation Amendments
- SB188: Energy Efficiency Amendments
- SB202: Right-of-way Disposal Amendments
- SB205: Air Rifle Hunting Amendments
- SB209: Veterinarian Regulations Amendments
- SB215: Railroad Crossing Modifications
- SB216: Modifications to Driver License Examination
- SB221: Water Related Sales and Use Tax Amendments
- SB235: Department of Transportation Adjudication Process Revisions
- SB250: Mineral Exploration Tax Credit
- SB254: Government Records Access Revisions
