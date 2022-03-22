Submit Release
Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Closure Begins Wednesday in Glenfield

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, March 23 weather permitting.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the ramp that carries traffic from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 will close to traffic continuously through mid-June as crews conduct painting operations and structural steel repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured. 

Posted Detour

  • From Kilbuck Street, motorist will turn onto Deer Run Road

  • Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington

  • From southbound I-79, take the Neville Island (Exit 65) off-ramp

  • Turn right onto Grand Avenue

  • Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

  • From northbound I-79, take the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) off-ramp

  • Bear right toward Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley

  • Turn right toward North 65 Sewickley

  • End detour

All other ramps at the interchange will remain open.

Additionally, a northbound Route 65 lane restriction at the Neville Island Bridge will be implemented around-the-clock from 9 a.m. Wednesday continuously through mid-June. Crews will conduct painting operations and structural steel repairs

The $43 million I-79 Neville Island Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes structural steel repairs, full structure painting, bearing and deck joint replacements, deck repairs and overlays, bridge barrier repair, substructure concrete work and drainage improvements.  The project also includes concrete roadway reconstruction, guide rail replacement and preservation work on four sign structures. Additionally, preservation work will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road, north of the Neville Island Bridge.  Motorists will see ramp closures and single-lane and shoulder closures in each direction on I-79 during daylight off-peak and overnight hours. Other traffic impacts include four northbound weekend closures in 2021 and four southbound weekend closures in 2022. The overall project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The Trumbull Corporation is the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

