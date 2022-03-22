Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,207 in the last 365 days.

Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Assisi Animal Health, among others, are the key players in the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand for veterinary services, increased focus on companion animal health, growing pet adoptions, and stringent regulations on pet ownership have increased the demand for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market - Forecast to 2027 


Key Market Insights

  • The companion animal segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the animal type during the forecast period
  • The postoperative pain segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application from 2022 to 2027
  • The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-use
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Assisi Animal Health, among others, are the key players in the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/veterinary-non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-nsaids-market-3730


Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Companion Animal
  • Livestock

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
  • Postoperative Pain
  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Retail Outlet and Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.