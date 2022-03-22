Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Assisi Animal Health, among others, are the key players in the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand for veterinary services, increased focus on companion animal health, growing pet adoptions, and stringent regulations on pet ownership have increased the demand for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The companion animal segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the animal type during the forecast period

The postoperative pain segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application from 2022 to 2027

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-use

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Assisi Animal Health, among others, are the key players in the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/veterinary-non-steroidal-anti-inflammatory-drugs-nsaids-market-3730







Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Companion Animal

Livestock

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain

Postoperative Pain

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Retail Outlet and Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates



Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238