Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., Merck and Co Inc., and Assisi Animal Health, among others, are the key players in the veterinary non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand for veterinary services, increased focus on companion animal health, growing pet adoptions, and stringent regulations on pet ownership have increased the demand for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Veterinary Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The companion animal segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the market based on the animal type during the forecast period
- The postoperative pain segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the application from 2022 to 2027
- The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on end-use
Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Companion Animal
- Livestock
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
- Postoperative Pain
- Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Retail Outlet and Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
