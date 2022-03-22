More than $530,000 raised in support of Ukraine

CANADA, March 22 - In less than three weeks, BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis stores (BCCS) customers have donated more than $530,000 in support of the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

The appeal was launched on Feb. 28, 2022. As of March 17, BCL and BCCS customers had donated a combined total of $538,074.

All donations made to this campaign go toward the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. The Red Cross provides supports by way of emergency preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced by the conflict.

“It is clear from the remarkable response to this campaign that what is happening in Ukraine has touched people all across the province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance. “Seeing BC Liquor and BC Cannabis store employees’ support for this campaign and the customers’ compassion and generosity really shows how willing people in B.C. are to step up and support their local and international communities when it is needed most.”

In recent years, the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) has mobilized several emergency response campaigns in its retail stores to support people in need, both at home and abroad, raising nearly $2.5 million for the Canadian Red Cross in the past two years.

“As an organization, I am very proud that our customers and employees continue to demonstrate such incredible commitment and generosity when it comes to supporting those most in need,” said Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO of the LDB. “Whether it be at home or abroad, our customers have shown unwavering support for those most impacted by devastating crises such as the war in Ukraine. Their donations will provide invaluable assistance to the Canadian Red Cross as it responds to this crisis.”

In addition to money raised through BCL and BCCS, the B.C. government announced on Feb. 25, 2022, that it would contribute $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support the people of Ukraine.

If you would like to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal effort directly, call the Canadian Red Cross at 1 800 418-1111 or donate online: https://www.redcross.ca/

The LDB contributes over $1.1 billion annually to the Province of British Columbia. The contributions help provide financial support for vital public services, including health care and education.