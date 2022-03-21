Submit Release
Fishing Bear River's Black Canyon can be fun in the spring, just watch for those high whitewater flows!

It’s that time of year that anglers may be limited on places to fish due to thin ice conditions and upcoming spring runoff in rivers and streams.  Don’t fret.  There are still plenty of fishing opportunities, especially on reservoir tailwaters.

The Bear River below Grace Dam, called “Black Canyon,” remains fishable throughout most of the year and is especially good fishing in early spring.  However, high flows are possible due to whitewater boating flows that are released for kayaking opportunities.  Anglers should take note that 2022 spring boating flows will occur on these weekends.

  • March 26 and 27
  • April 9 and 10
  • April 29 through May 1
  • May 14 and 15

The Black Canyon fishery is largely supported through stocking efforts of Bonneville cutthroat trout, making it one of a few places to catch Bonneville Cutthroat Trout in the Bear River in Idaho.  In addition to cutties, anglers can catch rainbows and browns.  

Public access to this fishery is obtained by driving to the Bear River hydroelectric power plant operated by PacifiCorp near Grace, Idaho (see map inset).  From the power facility's parking area, anglers can access the river by either going upstream or downstream.  The section upstream of the parking area offers some of the best cutthroat trout fishing and can be accessed via a foot bridge at the end of the road.

This section of the Bear River flows through a lava rock canyon (hence the name "Black Canyon"), which can make the river bottom particularly difficult to wade.  Anglers may encounter holes and drop-offs right next to shallow lava rock shelves, so using a wading staff is recommended!

Now that the weather is warming up, get out and enjoy some springtime fishing!

