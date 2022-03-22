Green UPS Market Size 2021 – Huge Growth Opportunities and Expansion till 2029

Global Market by Rating, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is an electrical device or tool specifically used to offer continuous power supply during power outage or electricity shortage. The green UPS design reduces the power consumption of UPS systems up to 75% compared to the traditional UPS models. In the conventional UPS, a lot of electricity is wasted in the transformer in the form of heat, which mostly increases the operational cost. Green UPS has superior tracking and thermal design system that helps to reduce overall power consumption. They can be powered by means of solar panels. Therefore, they save the extra power from consumption. The growing demand for electric power worldwide leads to increasing demand for green UPS.

Rising environmental issues, growing energy cost across the globe, and growing demand for renewable & clean power resources are the key factors anticipated to accelerate growth of the global green UPS market over the forecast period. Growing power demand, increasing infrastructure investments, and frequent voltage interruptions are some of the key elements driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, developing information technology industry, rapid industrialization in many nations, and growing number of data centers across the globe are important factors driving the growth of the market

By region, the global green UPS market is segmented to North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The green UPS market in North America accounted for maximum sales proportion, followed by the market in Europe over the forecast period. The factors related to this growth consist of high presence of data centers and rise in number of diverse industries, which are the primary contributors to the market growth.

The global Green UPS market is categorized on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Green UPS industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Falcon Electric Inc., CyberPower Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Emerson Network Power Inc, Eaton Corporation PLC., Smart Power Systems, Inc., SOCOMEC Group S.A., Numeric Power Systems Pte. Ltd, Tech Data Corporation, Rittal Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key segments covered:

By Rating:

• Above 200 KVA UPS System

• 60 KVA-200 KVA UPS System

• 5 KVA-20 KVA UPS System

• Less than 5 KVA UPS System

By Application:

• Data Centers

• IT Networks/Infrastructure

• Telecommunications

• Service Sector

