Growing Demand for Ustekinumab/Stelara, Drive Market in Billion’s USD [2020-2028]

Ustekinumab Market

Ustekinumab Market by Dosage Form (Capsule, and Tablets), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): , 2021–2030

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ustekinumab Market Overview : Ustekinumab is indicated for the management of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (a skin disease in which red, scaly patches form on some areas of the body) in adults and children 6 years or older who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy. It is in a class of medications called monoclonal antibodies. Ustekinumab is used alone or in combination with methotrexate (rasuvo, otrexup, trexall) to treat psoriatic arthritis in adults. Psoriatic arthritis is a condition that causes joint pain and swelling and scales on the skin.

Moreover, it is also used to treat Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. However, Crohn's disease is a condition in which the body attacks the lining of the digestive tract, causing pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fever. Ustekinumab works by stopping the action of certain cells in the body that cause the symptoms of psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. Common side effects include nausea, headache, tiredness runny, stuffed nose, or sneezing, and joint pain. Furthermore, other serious side effects include seizures, vision changes, difficulty in breathing, and others.

Companies mentioned in the Ustekinumab market analysis are Meiji, Johnson & Johnson, Alvotech, Fuji Pharma, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Stada, EPIRUS BioPharma, Formycon, NeuClone, Outlook Therapeutics, and Meiji, and BioXpress.

Top Impacting Factors

• Rise in prevalence of psoriasis patients across the globe drives the growth of the ustekinumab market.

• In addition, changes in lifestyles, increase in inclination toward alcohol consumption and smoking, unhealthy diets, and sedentary living are making people prone to this condition (psoriasis), which further influences the market growth.

• Furthermore, continuous economic development with developing healthcare infrastructure and improving healthcare awareness have been further supporting the market growth.

• On the contrary, rise in awareness about the prevention and treatment of psoriasis and increase in investments in R&D activities to develop novel treatment for psoriasis are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

• However, adverse effects of ustekinumab such as seizures, vision changes, and difficulty in breathing is expected to hamper the growth of the market.



