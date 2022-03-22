Global Demand of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size & Share Value to Hit USD 60.54 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% | ADAS Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 28.45 Billion in the year 2021 and is estimated to surpass approximately USD 60.54 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Continental AG, Harman International, Robert Bosch GmbH, AVL GmbH, Gentex Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, NPX Semiconductor, Mobileye N.V., Autoliv, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Jayson Electronics, DENSO Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Valeo SA among others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By System Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Heads-up Display, Intelligent Headlights, Forward Collision Warning E-Call System, Night Vision System, & Pedestrian Detection System), By Component Type (LiDAR, Radar, Camera, Laser, & Sensor), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 - 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market size & share was valued at USD 28.45 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow around USD 60.54 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What is ADAS? How big is the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?

Market Overview:

ADAS systems are a set of hardware and software-related services that provide drivers an enhanced sense of assistance that further help them in parking and driving processes. Features such as automated lighting, adaptive cruise control, obstacle avoidance driving systems, and lane departure assistance are some features that ADAS can achieve. The primary driving factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS market are the rising automotive sector and technological advances to name a few. Furthermore, factors such as rising urbanization, expanding industrialization, increased standard of living, and rising trend of autonomous vehicles will expand the growth of the ADAS market during the forecast.

Industry Competitive Players

Continental AG

Harman International

Robert Bosch GmbH

AVL GmbH

Gentex Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

NPX Semiconductor

Mobileye N.V.

Autoliv Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Jayson Electronics

DENSO Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Valeo SA

ADAS Market: Growth Factors

A rise in per-capita income among consumers

Rising features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane warning departure systems, parking assist, adaptive cruise control systems, and autonomous lighting and windshield sensors to name a few will increase the footprint of the global ADAS market. A rise in per-capita income among consumers and an increasing prevalence of premium and luxurious features in their automobiles will further propel the growth of the global ADAS market.

Increasing stringent restrictions by various government bodies across the world are imposing stricter laws regarding passenger safety onto car manufacturers. Rise in the automotive industry coupled with rising government initiatives to adopt advanced technologies, develop increasingly structured safety features, and a rising trend of adopting autonomous vehicles by government and consumers alike will open new market revenue for the global ADAD market during the forecast period. A rise in per-capita spending power per consumer among the developing economies coupled with increasing demand among consumers for premium and luxurious features in their automobiles will strengthen the footprint of the global ADAS market during the forecast timeframe. However, high initial costs and rising malfunctioning components can hamper the growth of the global ADAS market to a certain extent.

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is expected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 28.45 billion in 2021 and is likely to exceed USD 60.54 billion by 2028 based on primary research findings.

The sensor category is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising demand and usage of autonomous vehicles.

Recent trends indicate that various government bodies across the world are expected to spend a surplus of funds in the automotive industry.

This is due to growing automotive sales and production as well as greater acceptance of electric vehicles in nations like China and Japan.

ADAS Industry: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 28.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 60.54 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Continental AG, Harman International, Robert Bosch GmbH, AVL GmbH, Gentex Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, NPX Semiconductor, Mobileye N.V., Autoliv, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Magna International, Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Jayson Electronics, DENSO Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Valeo SA among others. Key Segment By System Type, Component Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

ADAS Market: Segmentation

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market can be segmented into system type, component type, vehicle type, and region.

Park assist system is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast timeframe

The global ADAS market can be divided into adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, park assist, lane departure warning system, autonomous emergency braking, tire pressure monitoring, heads-up display, intelligent headlights, forward collision warning e-call system, night vision system, and pedestrian detection system on the basis of type. The park assist system is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to low cost, easy installation solution, and wider application base compared to its counterparts.

The passenger cars category is expected to witness the largest market share

The global ADAS market can be broken down into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) on the basis of vehicle type. The passenger car segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast owing to increased urbanization, rising demographic growth, and a rise in disposable income during the forecast. The rising trend of the adoption of autonomous vehicles will drive the sale of the ADAS market.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Witness The Largest Market Share During The Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to a surge of the automobile sector in the region. Additional factors credited with the dominant rise of the ADAS market during the forecast are the presence of key players and increased adoption of electric vehicles among emerging economies in countries such as China and Japan. Europe will occupy the second largest market share during the forecast in terms of global revenue contribution.

The global ADAS market can be segmented into:

The global ADAS market can be segmented into:

By System Type Segment Analysis

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Park Assist

Lane Departure Warning System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Tire Pressure Monitoring

Heads-up Display

Intelligent Headlights

Forward Collision Warning E-Call System

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

By Component Type Segment Analysis

LiDAR

Radar

Camera

Laser

Sensor

By Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

