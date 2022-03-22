Generation180 and FedEx team up to help more US schools access solar's financial, educational, and climate benefits
Solar For All Schools program expands nationally, launches in Pennsylvania.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation180 and FedEx have launched a new collaboration that will enable more U.S. schools to obtain solar power and benefit from cost savings, educational opportunities, and climate protection.
With support from FedEx, clean energy nonprofit Generation180 will expand its national Solar for All Schools program and the impact that K-12 schools can have in mitigating climate change and advancing clean energy adoption nationwide. The program will also expand into Pennsylvania, where FedEx Ground is headquartered.
FedEx has an ambitious goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040. One component of that goal is renewable energy procurement for its facilities. FedEx will draw from its own experiences with renewable energy at its facilities and apply those learnings for school staff and facilities eager to make the same transition.
“Generation180 and FedEx share a vision for inspiring others to act more sustainably, and this momentous opportunity will enable us to significantly expand climate action at the community level by leading with our schools, students, and families. This exciting partnership will help spur on the growing movement of schools across the country making the switch to clean energy.,” said Tish Tablan, Director of Generation180’s Solar forAll Schools Program.
“We know sustainability is a team sport,” said Mitch Jackson, Chief Sustainability Officer at FedEx. “Part of our role on the team is to drive innovation and share our knowledge and experiences. With 26 facilities generating on- and off-site solar energy, we can offer key insights on the transition to renewable energy. Collaborating withGeneration180 and other community organizations can help increase momentum towards a renewable and regenerative future for schools across the country.”
Switching to renewable energy sources offers big economic, educational, environmental, and community benefits. Generation180 research found that switching to solar power has saved school districts millions of dollars on reduced energy costs, and cash-strapped schools have reinvested these savings into teacher raises and essential supplies. Schools are using solar projects to provide hands-on STEM learning, prepare students for future clean energy jobs, and teach sustainability. This switch to solar at schools significantly reduces carbon emissions and creates community anchors for climate education, awareness, and action.
Solar on U.S. K-12 schools more than doubled between 2014-2019, yet less than six percent of all schools were using solar power, according to Generation180 research. With support from FedEx, Generation180 aims to help double the amount of solar at K-12 schools nationally again by the end of 2024. The organization will continue tracking the progress of this movement and publish new research on solar adoption by Pennsylvania schools this spring and an update on national trends in the fall of 2022.
Generation180 is planning a first-ever national clean energy schools symposium that will convene education, business, and sustainability leaders to focus on the transition of our country’s schools towards our clean energy future.
In addition, Generation180 is launching a new campaign to advance solar adoption by K-12 schools inPennsylvania, particularly in the most under-resourced and disadvantaged communities, by providing information and technical assistance to school district staff and advocacy support to student and community advocates.
To learn more about the many benefits of solar and begin exploring your school’s solar energy options, visitGeneration180's Solar for All Schools page.
##
About Generation180: Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes, schools, and communities. Instead of the doom and gloom of a warming planet, Generation180 is focused on the unparalleled opportunity and the cleaner, healthier, more equitable energy future before us.
Our Solar for All Schools (SFAS) campaign is leading a movement nationwide to help K-12 schools reduce energy costs, enhance student learning, and foster healthier communities for all. SFAS is expanding access to solar by providing resources and support to school decision-makers and community advocates, building peer-to-peer networks, and advocating for stronger solar policies. http://solarforallschools.org/
Kay Campbell
Generation180
+1 434-987-2572
kay@generation180.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter