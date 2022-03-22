NBCI Proudly Endorses Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson As the First Black Woman To Be Nominated to the Supreme Court
Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI
NBCI fully supports the historic nomination of Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitutes 27.7 million churchgoers, is pleased to endorse Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson as the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court. NBCI fully supports the historic nomination of Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson to replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
Beaming with pride, Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, states that “Judge Katanji Brown- Jackson represents the standard of excellence in both scholarly achievement and character exemplification that the Black Church seeks to produce throughout its community. Since the inception of America, Blacks have been abused unnecessarily, ignored unapologetically, and targeted by the justice system unfairly and unjustly. The nomination and then confirmation of Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson to the Supreme Court (re)affirm an eternal hope and optimism that we can begin to turn the tide toward a more fair and equitable treatment of Black people. The nomination and then confirmation of Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson (re)affirm a symbolic and substantive opportunity to be represented in the highest court in the land by an individual who does not represent values that have often adversely hurt our community and interests served.”
Though she has not served on the Circuit Court long, the background of Judge Brown-Jackson as a public defender is unique and necessary. Judge Brown-Jackson has made strides to alleviate judicial suffering and, if confirmed, she would be the first Supreme Court Justice to have served as a public defender.
This is no small thing, particularly since many in the black community have been misrepresented by public defenders that could not or would not devote enough time to their case. With a record that stands against presidential corruption when she ruled against Don McGhan, worked under Justice Breyer, and worked to revoke her uncle’s life sentence, Judge Katanji Brown-Jackson has proven that she stands with and upholds the broader interests of, for, and by the people.
To that end, the Black church is proud to endorse Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson as the next Supreme Court Justice.
