March 21 Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort along the upper Salmon River continued to increase during the past week. The largest increase in angler effort was observed downstream of Salmon, but angler effort near Challis also increased.

Catch rates improved compared to last week’s report. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 21 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 43 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 30 hours per steelhead caught, and no anglers interviewed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions were good throughout the week with clear to slightly cloudy visibility in all areas. Water temperatures on Sunday afternoon ranged from the low to mid-40s depending on the area. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 935 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 80 percent of average for today’s date.

As of Monday, March 21, 2022 the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 80 adipose-clipped steelhead, and no steelhead have been trapped at the Sawtooth Hatchery. Any anglers that would like more information about the Pahsimeroi Hatchery are encouraged to call 208-876-4475 to listen to a voice message that provides information regarding trap numbers and steelhead carcass distribution to local charities. This message is updated each week.

Anglers are reminded that the Idaho Fish and Game Commission changed the steelhead daily bag limit for the spring 2022 steelhead season on the Salmon, Little Salmon, and Snake rivers to 2 fish per day, 6 in possession. These changes went into effect on January 1 and only apply to the to the 2022 spring steelhead season.