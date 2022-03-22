Cloud Managed Networking Market | Business-Opportunities and Growing Rapidly with Significant Trends by 2030

Allied Market

The increasing implementation of cloud-based networks by major IT organizations will emerge in favor of market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for cloud networking in order to improve productivity and simplify the deployment of the application is projected to drive the cloud managed networking market. Managed cloud networking platform simplifies networking by reducing complexity and cost of distributed deployments of the organization. Cloud networking creates an opportunity for companies to reduce capital expenses on IT networking resources.

The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing integration of networking hardware such as routers and switches will contribute to the growing demand for the product in the coming years.

However, all data transmitted on cloud network is likely to pose a threat of confidential information leakage, security, and privacy issues for companies. This, in turn, is expected to restrain the cloud managed networking market. Several solution providers create opportunities by offering services to developers to create, run, manage, and deploy applications for both on-premises and public cloud environment. Companies are expected to adopt managed cloud platform with advanced features such as hosting, elastic computing, relational database (SQL), object storage, and artificial intelligence. These features are expected to set a new trend in cloud computing application.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15582

Major market players such as - Aerohive Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NaviSite Europe Ltd., Accenture plc, Interoute Communications Limited, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Huawei Technologies, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Ericsson, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, and NTT Data Corporation.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

1. The biggest story for the data centre sector amid the COVID-19 lockdowns has been strong demand for providers offering essential services, such as video conferencing apps like Zoom, cloud collaboration platforms, social media platforms, educational portals, VPN specialists, and gaming and streaming media.

2. At the other end of the spectrum, COVID-19 brought a drastic drop in business for industries, including transportation, retail, and small businesses. The energy sector has been hit hard by the combination of the pandemic and sharply lower oil prices.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15582

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Similar Reports -

1. Cloud Application Security Market

2. Cloud Service Brokerage Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

