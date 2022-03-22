Flatbread Market To Be Register with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2026|Kronos, Kontos Foods, Evron Foods Ltd

Flatbread Market

Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Flatbread Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global flatbread market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026. A flatbread is made with water, flour, and salt and exist in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a spoon or fork, many people use a flatbread to scoop or wrap food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Various types of flatbreads are prepared by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.

The flatbread market has seen upswing in innovation in the last few years. IoT enabled robots have been launched across the world which completely automates the process of making flat breads. Furthermore, demand for flatbreads that are Non-GMO with no artificial preservatives, chemicals, dough conditions, or gums have gained high traction in the recent years.

Requst The Sample Copy here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6262

Increase in preference of consumer toward gluten-free flatbread products such as naan, pita, and focaccia owing to rise in health cautiousness drives the growth of the flatbread market. Moreover, availability of various healthy alternatives in the market with low-calorie content, fat-free, and cholesterol-free products is expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for breads in wheat base and whole grains, which are rich in fiber and proteins, supplement the growth of the market.

The global flatbread market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into tortilla, naan, pita, focaccia, fry bread and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into business-to-business and business-to-consumers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Flatbread Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6262?reqfor=covid

On the basis of product type, the tortilla segment led in terms of market size in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in consumption of tortilla flatbread in developed and developing region.

On the basis of distribution channel, business-to-business segment led in terms of market share in 2018. Owing to increase in the HORECA industry like hotel, restaurant and catering sector in developing region will result in the popularity of business-to-business segment.

Key Findings of the Study

Based on product type, the tortilla segment dominated the global market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the flatbread market forecast period.

Depending on product type, the others segment accounted for highest share in the flatbread market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

By distribution channel, the business-to-business segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7 from 2019 to 2026.

Do Inquiry Of This Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6262

The key players operating in the Flatbread Market includes Kronos, Kontos Foods Inc., Klosterman Baking Company, Evron Foods Ltd., California Lavash, GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, La Brea Bakery, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Tyson Food Inc. and Nina Bakery Europe

Similar Reports:

Clean Label Bread Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clean-label-bread-market-A06591

Plant-based Milk Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market-A06620

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

