Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Manoa Road Through April for Utility Improvement in Haverford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Manoa Road between Allston Road and Earlington Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, April 4, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through the end of April.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Darby Road, Brookline Boulevard, and Earlington Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #