Vietnamese leaders extend sympathies to China over plane crash

VIETNAM, March 22 -

Pieces of a crashed passenger plane wreckage were found at the crash site in Tengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 22, 2022. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday has sent his sympathies to President Xi Jinping over a plane crash on Monday.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also conveyed their condolences to their Chinese counterparts Li Keqiang and Wang Yi.

The China Eastern Airlines aircraft crashed in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, claiming the lives of all 132 people on board.

Chinese President Xi has ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath.

The Chinese leader demanded swift action be taken to identify the cause of the crash and strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector to ensure the safety of the industry and people's lives. — VNS