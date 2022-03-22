Multi-Award Winning Josh Courson Joins Growing Vista 22 Roster

Josh Courson by Kelly Leverett Josh Courson by Kelly Leverett Josh Courson Live

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macon, Georgia native Josh Courson, who was named the Georgia Country Awards 2020 Male Artist of the Year and 2021 Overall Artist of the Year, has joined the growing roster of Vista 22 Entertainment. Country singer/songwriter/guitarist, Courson is releasing a 6-song EP titled “Wrecked This Town” expected late Fall with the first single “Can’t Stop” dropping on April 8, 2022.

The EP was recorded and produced with Elliott Didur and Jason Wyatt in Nashville. Additional singles include an ode to top shelf Scotch titled “Johnnie Walker Blue” and a poignant song about a father and son relationship titled “Showed Ya Son” that will release in time for the Father’s Day holiday. Courson has a knack for writing catchy rock driven Contemporary Country and his sound has been described as the Green Day of Country. He performs everything from Punk Pop to Southern Rock, Alternative and Old School Rock.

Courson has released a string of singles since 2018 with his country rock anthem “Here for the Beer” making its way to local radio where it spent four weeks at the #1 spot, and nine weeks in the Top 3. Dan Lavery and Patra Sinner of Vista 22 say “Josh did not hold back on this EP. Every song is a barn burner. He was in the process of recording when we met so we first heard the project in work tape format while sitting in an airport. We were both already at ‘yes’ before we made it through the first song. And, personally, Josh is hard working, appreciative, kind and humble. We couldn’t ask for more.”

Courson is also a featured artist for Breedlove Guitars. With multiple shows throughout the Southeast on the books, you do not want to miss his electrifying live performances which have been a driving factor in the accolades he has received. More information on music release dates and tour can be found on Courson’s website and socials.

Josh Courson Live Promo