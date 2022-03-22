Expedited service for Macao SAR travel document application is temporarily closed due to hardware failure

MACAU, March 22 - Due to the failure of the system hardware, the identification Services Bureau (DSI) will not accept expedited application for the Macao Special Administrative Region Passport and the Macao Special Administrative Region Travel Permit starting from today (22nd March) until further notice.

For enquiries, citizens can contact DSI at (853)2837-0777 or (853)2837-0888, proceed to DSI in person or email to info@dsi.gov.mo. DSI apologizes for any inconvenience caused.