Updated anti-pandemic measures for the Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2022

MACAU, March 22 - Organized by the Sports Bureau and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the Macao International Dragon Boat Races 2022 will be held on 29 May and 3 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

In accordance with the regulations, all participants are required to have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days in advance prior to the race. In addition, they are required to make their own arrangement for COVID-19 test and to present proof of a valid negative COVID-19 test result (inclusive of the first training session and of the race day, respectively) before being permitted to take part in training and in the race. To comply with pandemic prevention and control policies by the Macao SAR Government and to provide a safe environment for the participants, the Organizing Committee has now updated the relevant anti-pandemic measures. In addition to requiring the participants to have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, it is required that the second dose has to be administered within seven months before the race. If seven months have lapsed from the participant’s second dose, the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine must be completed before the participant is allowed to take part in the race.

During the organization of the event, the Organizing Committee will pay close attention to the pandemic situation and will adopt preventive measures and arrangements. Participants are also reminded that they must comply with Macao’s Law No. 2/2004 on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, pay attention to and cooperate with the anti-pandemic measures of the Macao SAR Government.

Registration for the Races has received enthusiastic response with limited places left. Interested parties may register online at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo or in person at the office of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China by 1pm on 26 March. The Organizing Committee reminds that registrants should submit the team’s information including name list by 1pm on 30 April. For any changes of team members, registrants should submit the application by 7pm on 13 May. Late registrations or applications will not be accepted.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.