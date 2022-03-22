'Kakampink' rallies reminiscent of EDSA People Power - De Lima

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima likened the "Kakampink" campaign rallies to that of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, which saw the unity of Filipinos to end an authoritarian regime.

De Lima, who is seeking re-election under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said Kakampink rallies, the recent being the PasigLaban para sa Tropa Pasig City People's Rally last March 20, are unstoppable.

"The record rallies of the Leni-Kiko campaign are certainly a new phenomenon in our politics. Almost 140k in Ortigas is unprecedented. This is People Power. And just like in 1986, it is unstoppable. #PasigIsPink," De Lima said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"This is the true spirit of EDSA: Filipinos making their voices heard to trapos and corrupt political dynasties. Their turn is up. The time for good governance is now. #LetLeniLead #NeverAgain," she added.

An estimate of almost 140,000 people reportedly trooped to Emerald Avenue in Pasig City for the Pasiglaban Rally to express their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and their Senate slate. The crowd spilled over to nearby streets, far from the main venue. But this did not prevent them from joining the fanfare which was reminiscent of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution.

The said rally is touted as Robredo-Pangilinan's biggest rally to date.

Ferdinand Marcos, whose presidency was marked by human rights abuses and corruption, was forced to abdicate power and leave the Philippines after the people's peaceful revolt.

De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, campaigns from her detention quarters. She relies heavily on her representatives and surrogates or proxies, to communicate her advocacies and platforms during campaign sorties and other campaign-related events.