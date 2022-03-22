Submit Release
CanvasPrints.com Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer to Leadership Team

Company Expands Talent-Base and Jobs While Driving Continued Growth

HENDERSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanvasPrints.com, a technology company that uses eco-friendly manufacturing practices to produce high-quality custom artwork on demand, today announced it has added Mary Shanahan as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Shanahan is an accomplished e-commerce marketing and business professional with extensive experience leading strategic initiatives to maximize growth and profitability. Most recently, she spent six years leading direct-to-consumer and business-to-business marketing campaigns as the Vice President of Marketing & Customer Care at Graphik Dimensions Ltd. Shanahan has also held senior-level positions where she successfully drove e-commerce and omnichannel growth at top brands including Draper’s & Damon’s, Harry & David, ProHealth Inc., Smith & Noble and The Walt Disney Company.

One of Shanahan’s top priorities will be overseeing a holistic brand update and merchandise expansion as well as developing a new website for CanvasPrints.com. This will allow the brand to push further into the direct-to-consumer home goods market. Her hire comes on the heels of the company’s $11.5 million expansion plan which will create 96 new jobs.

“As we continue to grow our customer base and get ready to update our brand, Mary is the perfect addition to steer our team toward growth and improved profitability,” said Maddison Lake, President and CEO of Lake Holdings, the parent company of CanvasPrints.com. “Mary has a proven track record of delivering transformative e-commerce customer experiences, and I know she will do the same at CanvasPrints.com.”

To learn more about the company’s low-cost, high-quality print on demand products visit: https://canvasprints.com

About CanvasPrints.com

CanvasPrints.com was founded in 2019 by Maddison Lake of Lake Holdings with the sole mission to provide the best quality canvas prints available at the lowest price point in the market. One-hundred percent of the company’s materials are made in America and its products are produced with environmentally friendly Eco-Solvent Inks to give life-like balances to photos and illustrations. CanvasPrints.com state-of-the-art technology combined with a love of craftsmanship results in products that stand out from competitors.

Jennifer Vickery
National Strategies Public Relations
+1 8138653093
email us here

