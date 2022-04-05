Reviva Labs welcomes two new team members: Madeline Enos and Kayla Deuter

Reviva Labs Logo

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts, according to Aristotle, and because of Reviva’s latest team additions, we're working better than before.

Sometimes you find the perfect fit, that special exemplary team member. This time we lucked into finding two of them” — Bill Levins

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team wins or loses together, so every member must contribute. This is particularly true at Reviva where our streamlined team has worked closely together for years. Each addition is carefully evaluated and scrutinized to ensure a great fit.

Reviva’s latest team members immediately began contributing and have added their innate abilities and talents to the company. Madeline Enos, Office Manager, and Kayla Deuter, Marketing Specialist joined Reviva in January of 2022. “Sometimes you find the perfect fit, that special exemplary team member. This time we lucked into finding two of them,” stated Bill Levins, President of Reviva Labs.

Madeline Enos

Madeline is a Jersey girl at heart. Born in Medford, NJ into a family of dancers, with an aunt who was a Rockette and a grandmother who taught ballet – she spent years dancing on pointe in the Nutcracker and more. After hanging up her dancing shoes she graduated from Rutgers Camden in 2020 with a degree in sociology. During college she worked at various customer service positions accumulating years of experience.

A skin care aficionado she has enjoyed experimenting with Reviva’s skin care products. That is, when she’s not cooking, watching documentaries, playing guitar, eating sushi, or snuggling with her husband Jon. Together with her skin care passion, it was obvious she was the perfect person for Reviva’s team.

Kayla Deuter

Kayla is a recent graduate of Rowan University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Biomedical Art and Visualization). She’s an amazingly talented illustrator with a constitution strong enough to draw anatomical structures. An ardent skin care user, she’s been eagerly experimenting with Reviva’s products.

An avid traveler, Kayla has visited a large portion of the U.S. National Parks. Her passion for exploration may have taken root during her competitive gymnast years when she tumbled and vaulted her way across the country. Today, she’s a little less limber after retiring her leotards. Flexibility aside, she’s fit right in to the Reviva family, and she’s quickly had an impact on its marketing department.

