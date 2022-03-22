VRANKEN POMMERY IS THIS YEAR’S CHAMPAGNE SPONSOR OF THE MIAMI OPEN PRESENTED BY ITAÚ
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vranken Pommery has announced their partnership with the Miami Open presented by Itaú as the official champagne sponsor of this year’s tournament. Tennis fans can now sip world-class champagne from the legendary house of Champagne Pommery, known for inventing Brut champagne in 1874, while sitting courtside watching some of the biggest names in tennis. Spectators will see Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu, Daniil Medvedev, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, and defending men’s champion, Hubert Hurkacz, among others, play and practice on the 27 courts at the competition. This will be Vranken Pommery’s first time sponsoring the event!
The 2022 Miami Open is scheduled for March 21-April 3 at Hard Rock Stadium. Pommery Champagne will be available throughout the campus and at the Pommery Champagne Garden. The Pommery Champagne Garden will be located in the Palm Court area of Hard Rock Stadium where guests can stop in for a glass of champagne. Pommery Brut Royal, Pommery Brut Rosé, and Cuvée Louise 2004 will be available for purchase as well as both Blue and Pink POP. POP champagnes are the perfect single-serve bottles to enjoy while walking the grounds and enjoying the matches. Available in Brut and Rosé, they are a great alternative to your traditional glass of champagne, no matter your preference! Pommery Champagne will also be poured at the Kiki on the River restaurant located in the Palm Court area as well.
The Miami Open is also partnering with a diverse group of local artists from South Florida to create murals around the Miami Open campus – a concept that aligns with Vranken Pommery’s continued dedication to the arts in honor of Madame Louise Pommery.
“We are thrilled to be a sponsor of this year’s Miami Open,” said President of Vranken Pommery America, Maïlys Vranken. “The tournament includes all the best parts of Southern Florida – the food, the art, the entertainment – and we are excited to include our champagnes. Tennis brings together so much diversity; it is a sport enjoyed around the world by people of all ages. We feel very fortunate for this opportunity and are looking forward to the tournament.”
