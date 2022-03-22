SAVA Herbals - Gudslep - herbal-sleeping-tablets SAVA Herbals - Actisheeld- herbal immunity SAVA Herbals - Lo-wt -ayurvedic-weight-loss-tablets SAVA Herbals- Livestar- ayurvedic-medicine-for-fatty-liver SAVA Herbals-Musk-ayurvedic-medicine-for-erectile-dysfunction

SAVA Herbals partners with Rotary Club to organize the National Selection Chess Tournament for the Blind

PUNE, MAHARASHRA, INDIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVA Herbals, a business vertical of Pune-headquartered SAVA Healthcare Limited has teamed up with Rotary Club of Pune Heritage in organizing the National Selection Chess Tournament for the Blind conducted by the All-India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB). The tournament will be played at PYC from 5th to 9th of April 2022.

52 winners from various zones of India will participate in this tournament. Winners of the tournament will represent India in international chess tournaments. “We eagerly look forward to our participation in the tournament. SAVA Healthcare Limited has always endeavored to give back to the community through its philanthropic initiatives. This tournament is especially a great opportunity for visually impaired & differently abled persons to be recognized on a national stage for their unique talent”, said Vinod Ramchandra Jadhav, Chairman of SAVA Healthcare Limited.

The prize function will be held on 9th April at PYC Hindu Gymkhana, Pune. The winner of the tournament will receive the SAVA Herbals Cup.

About SAVA Healthcare Limited:

SAVA Healthcare, India is a part of SAVA Group with a WHO-GMP & PIC/s approved manufacturing plant in Gujarat, a herbal extract plant in Bengaluru and a R&D facility in Pune. Furthermore, the company is in the process of setting up an USFDA compliant formulation manufacturing plant near Indore.

SAVA has five business verticals – International Business, Contract Research & Manufacturing services (CRAMS) , SAVAVET- Veterinary drugs for Small animals, SAVA Herbals-Research based Herbal Formulations and Herbal Extract business.

SAVA has a global footprint through International Business vertical across North America, Eastern Europe , Asia, Central America, Africa, and CIS with both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

SAVA’s Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business caters to many Indian and Global companies. The company is a leading manufacturer of Nasal Drug Delivery & Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) Platforms.

SAVAVET, the small-animal healthcare focused business of SAVA is market leader in small animal prescription medicines in Indian market.

SAVA Herbals has launched research based herbal formulations supported by clinical trials in Indian market. These herbal wellness products for a variety of health conditions are available through its website www.savaherbals.com and other e-commerce channels.

