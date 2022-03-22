Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 3.34 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3%

The global diabetic nephropathy market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to rise from USD 2.49 billion in 2021 to USD 3.34 billion by 2028 at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.

The global diabetic nephropathy market size was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to rise from USD 2.49 billion in 2021 to USD 3.34 billion by 2028 at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2022 to 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, "Diabetic Nephropathy Market, 2022-2028."

According to the analysis, stakeholders will boost their product portfolios following the rise in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes across advanced and emerging economies. Escalating risk of blood sugar level and blood pressure will continue to augment the demand for nephropathy treatment in the ensuing period.

Key Industry Development

January 2020: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries inked licensing and supply agreements with Rockwell Medical Inc. to commercialize Rockwell's Triferic in India.





COVID-19 Impact

Delay in Drug Development and Approval to Influence Global Outlook

The potential delay in the clinical trial in the drug development process did not bode well for the business forecast in 2020 and 2021. With a considerable strain on the research and development activities, the supply chain of diabetic nephropathy witnessed considerable disruptions. Moreover, according to the U.S. FDA report in 2019, India and China accounted for approximately 40% of the registered manufacturing sites for the active pharmaceutical ingredients. The prevailing COVID-19 scenarios deterred the industry outlook; however, stakeholders expect situations to normalize in the ensuing period.

Report Coverage

The report elucidates drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends and focuses on reshaping the global outlook. The report includes a SWOT analysis to provide an in-depth view of the market. It is prepared painstakingly through quantitative and qualitative research to offer a holistic view of the market. Further, primary interviews have been taken with major stakeholders and decision-makers. Primary data has been collected through telephonic conversations, emails, and questionnaires. Also, secondary sources include government websites, SEC filings, and press releases.





Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region are Studied

In terms of drug class, the market is segmented into angiotensin receptor blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the industry is segregated into drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Robust Pipeline Network to Augur Well for Market Forecast

Well-established players and emerging companies are banking on R&D for the rollout and launch of diabetic nephropathy drugs. Of late, drug approvals have picked pace, boosting the diabetic nephropathy market growth. For instance, in April 2021, the FDA gave a green signal to Farxiga (dapagliflozin) oral tablets from AstraZeneca to reduce the risk of kidney failure, kidney function, cardiovascular mortality, and hospitalization of individuals with chronic kidney disease who are at risk of disease progression. Besides, surging cases of obesity and diabetes are expected to remain instrumental in fueling the penetration of diabetic nephropathy treatment. According to the International Diabetes Federation 2019 report, the adult population with type 2 diabetes will reach 700 million by 2045.

Meanwhile, rigorous regulation requirements for approvals may mar the growth prospect during the forecast period.





Stakeholders Prioritize North America as Diabetic Population Soars in the U.S.

Lately, the U.S. has witnessed an exponential rise in the diabetic population due to the need for nephropathy drugs and treatment. According to the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control) National Diabetes Statistics Report for 2020, cases of diabetes rose to 34.2 million in the U.S. Moreover, approximately 15% of the U.S. adults were estimated to have chronic kidney disease, asserted the CDC in 2021. Leading companies are poised to further their investments across the U.S., fostering the North America diabetic nephropathy market share.

The Europe industry forecast will be bullish in the wake of the presence of prominent companies across the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany. Amidst surging cases of obesity and diabetes, major players are expected to expand their penetration. Citing data in 2021, AstraZeneca reported that Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affected nearly 47 million people in the EU. Stakeholders are slated to focus on their strategic approaches and bolster their footprint in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute a notable share toward the global market on the heels of robust government policies. Market participants expect China, Singapore, Australia, and India to spearhead the growth, largely due to strong and developing healthcare infrastructure. Hospital pharmacies and drug stores are expected to bolster their footprint across the region.

Stakeholders Emphasize Organic & Inorganic Strategies to Tap Markets

Key players are expected to focus on product portfolio expansion through investments in product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities during the forecast period. Prominent players are likely to infuse funds into collaborations and technological advancements to expand footfall globally.





Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (U.S.)

• AstraZeneca (U.K.)

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited (India)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

• Sanofi (France)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Par Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)





