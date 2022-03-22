Prefilled Syringes Market Size to Hit USD 15.20 Billion by 2029 | Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6%

Prefilled Syringes Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% between 2022 and 2029; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ New RediTrex Prefilled Syringes to Incite Development

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefilled Syringes market size is projected to reach USD 15.20 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 10.6%. The growing innovations in prefilled products for biologic drugs are expected to drive the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Prefilled Syringes Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 6.60 billion in 2021 and USD 7.51 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the growing demand for biosimilar and biologics is anticipated to be a key trend stimulating the market growth during the forecast period.

High Demand for Prefilled Products amid COVID-19 for Vaccine Production

The sudden and rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic has potentially boosted the market growth. The demand for prefilled syringes has significantly increased during the pandemic. Many market players have reported higher revenues than previous years. Moreover, significant investments by governments to fortify the healthcare sector have potentially aided the market growth. The market will experience substantial growth in the coming years.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 15.20 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.60 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 188 Segments covered Material, Closing System, Product, Design, End-user and Region Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Biologics & Biosimilar to Aid Market Expansion Growing Innovations in Prefilled Products for Biologic Drugs to Propel Market Growth

Market Growth Drivers:

The globally rising biological drugs demand and increasing innovations in prefilled products and injectable delivery systems are anticipated to bolster the prefilled syringes market growth. The rising cases of autoimmune disease, cancer, other chronic diseases are anticipated to fuel biological drugs demand and foster growth of the market.

The growing adoption of prefilled syringes for self-injecting parenteral drugs is anticipated to be a key factor driving the market growth in the forthcoming years. The easy and convenient administration process offers several advantages, which are likely to fuel the product demand in the coming years.

However, the intricate manufacturing process and frequent product recalls may hinder the market growth.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of material, the market is bifurcated into plastic and glass.

On the basis of closing system, the market is trifurcated into luer lock form system, luer cone system, and staked needle system.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into components & accessories and complete syringe set.

On the basis of design, the market is segmented into multiple chamber, double-chamber, and single chamber.

On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into contract research & manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Geographically, the market is classified into the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Hold Lion’s Share Due to Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases

Europe is projected to dominate the global prefilled syringes market share. The escalating use of biologics by the expanding patient pool of chronic diseases is anticipated to bolster the region’s market growth. Additionally, the key players present in the region are expected to stimulate growth for the market through product developments.

North America is expected to rank second in the global market share. The growing pool of patients suffering from chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes, is expected to fuel the demand for these syringes and foster the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience swift growth, primarily, due to the rising cases of chronic diseases. The expanding patient pool and growing use of prefillable syringes are anticipated to complement the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are predicted to exhibit sluggish growth due to low product penetration and awareness.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

BD (U.S.)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (U.S.)

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies BV (Netherlands)

Nipro PharmaPackaging International (Belgium)

AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)





