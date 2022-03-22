Voice Assistant Application Market- Analysis, Business Growth, Trends & Future Scenario Along with Top Key Players

Allied Market

Advancements in voice-based AI technologies, rising adoption of voice-enabled devices, increasing focus on customer engagement that drives the growth of market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in acceptance of technically advanced mobile devices, integration of voice-controlled personal assistants with home appliances, and uninterrupted & easy connectivity to smart appliances to handle and perform tasks remotely are the factors driving the growth of the voice assistant application market. In addition, the development of an omnichannel ecosystem integrated with artificial intelligence to allow retail customers to make purchases using voice shopping drives market growth. However, the limitations of integrating voice assistants with devices and the high cost of the devices are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in recognition of the benefits of cloud-based solutions and its implementation in voice assistant applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the growth of the voice assistant application market.

The increase in the number of mobile users and end-users choosing technologically advanced mobile gadgets for personal and professional use has led to the increase in the use of advanced assistive technologies such as voice assistants.

Enhanced user interference in mobile applications and the use of devices such as smartphones and tablets which offer high data processing speed are the factors responsible for the adoption of digital business support systems around the world. Businesses are providing their employees with portable devices for corporate purposes, and to support this, mobile device makers are developing new functionality in devices that supports voice assistant applications.

The Healthcare sector has analyzed the advantages and benefits of voice assistant applications for improving efficiency and improving patient experience. Voice assistant applications in the healthcare sector may assist in the chronic disease management of patients. Smart healthcare applications integrated with voice assistants enable the patients to manage their medication and monitor health recovery progress efficiently. Integration of artificial intelligence with the voice assistant application helps to collect the data using the patients' information and understand the patterns of chronic disease. The increased adoption of voice assistant applications in healthcare drives the market growth in the forecasted period.

Major industry players such as - International Business Machines Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Verbio Technologies S.L., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Oracle Corporation

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

1. The COVID- 19 has influenced the automation and adoption of technologies such as smart homes, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data. At the same time, problems related to logistics encouraged manufacturing companies to consider new automation technologies that compensate for higher wages and increase efficiency. Many people had taken up do-it-yourself products to keep them involved and improve comforts at the house during a lockdown situation.

2. The voice assistant market witnessed significant growth owing to an increase in automation investments constantly. The growing implementation of voice assistants in the automobile industry for car driver assistance systems and in-vehicle entertainment systems led to market growth. Internet of things and artificial intelligence-enabled voice assistance is equipped by the automobile industries to enhance the driving experience.

