IFC’S DR. ROMAN P. ZYLA IS THE FIRST IN THAILAND TO BE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governanceto Dr. Roman P. Zyla of Bangkok, Thailand. Dr. Zyla is the first professional in Thailand to receive this global distinction.Roman is the Senior Corporate Governance Lead (East Asia Pacific) for the IFC – International Finance Corporation where he coordinates investment and advisory support for IFC equity investment clients. In his nearly 20 years with the IFC, his work focus is on corporate governance, board strategy development, executive coaching, and ESG advisory services. He works with financial institutions, funds, listed companies, state-owned enterprises, and family-owned companies across Eastern Europe, Africa and East Asia Pacific. Roman has also served as a founding board member of a family-run company. He earned a Ph.D. in Business Development from University College London. He also earned a Ph.D. in Social Science and Economics and a Ph.D. in Enterprise Development, both from the University of London."Roman is an embodiment of the important work the IFC is doing in developing markets to help foster sound governance and ESG practices," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "As companies in economies of all sizes manage rapidly changing risks across geopolitics, the environment, and general business competition, his knowledge and insights will add great value to IFC portfolio companies," he continued.is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."The Board Members’ Course on Riskis a rigorous program that offers a curious mind the chance to probe into the breadth of risk while whetting the appetite for more,” said Dr. Zyla. “It is a very purposeful start to a long journey of appreciating and grappling with risk.”The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk® . No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

