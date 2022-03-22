Micro Data Center Market 2022 Business Scenario | Ready to Experience Exponential Growth by 2029

Allied Market

The trend of edge computing and rise in need for real-time data access in remote locations are the major factors driving the growth of micro data center market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the demand for cost-effective, scalable, and customizable IT solutions from small & medium enterprises is driving the micro data center market. Proliferation of cloud services in end users is key driver to the micro data center market growth. Rise in the emergence of 5G technologies and installation of self-contained & modular facilities by telecom operators is a major factor driving the micro data center market. However, lack of awareness is hindering the micro data center market growth. Portability & Modularity of micro data center and their flexible design allow for in time deployment over traditional IT facilities, which is an opportunistic factor for the micro data center market. Increasing technological advancements and innovations for developing cost-effective & energy-efficient data center solutions are predicted to drive the micro data center market growth in the forecasted years.

The organizations are dependent on modular solutions that can be easily located at the edge of the network to reduce the latency level, improving the network connectivity for data transferring & processing of data. Micro facilities offer several benefits, such as mobility, cost-effectiveness, power efficiency, and enhanced networking & connectivity, encouraging organizations to implement micro data center solutions at edge locations. Moreover, the rapid deployment of micro data center facilities allows organizations to scale up their business processes during high computing requirements thus, increasing the demand for micro data center market.

Telecommunication companies require scalable and low latency solutions to improve network connectivity in customers. The surge in use of 5G technologies, the operators are highly concerned toward the internet bandwidth quality and networking connectivity. Telecom operators heavily investing to improve network infrastructure which is compatible with 5G connectivity. The adoption of cutting edge computing solutions allow business to provide network connectivity close to the users with lesser latency issues, driving the demand for micro data center market in the forecasted years.

Major industry players - Canovate Group, Dane-Elec Memory Corp, Dell Inc., Elliptical Mobile Solutions LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NetGear Inc., Panduit Corporation, Sling Media Inc., Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation, and Zellabox.

Impact of COVID-19 on Micro Data Center Market:

1. The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the development of automation technologies by global companies, especially in the area of drones for the purpose of surveillance and medicine delivery, IT industry.

2. The unprecedented economic impact of COVID-19 on demand and supply, along with implications on geopolitics, and globalization, will influence the future of automation.

3. The coronavirus pandemic may drive enhancement of automation, digitalization, and artificial intelligence (AI) in the automobile sector in post COVID era to improve resilience to future pandemics.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

