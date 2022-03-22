Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Trends, Key Players, DROT, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size Market has been published by Reports and Data to offer comprehensive market analysis along with current and emerging trends. The global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market is expected to reach a substantially large market size in 2027 and register a high CAGR over the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that the rising demand for Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic among end-users, including rehabilitation centers and hospitals, is driven by changing market trends, which are expected to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.

Introduction of new devices and high investments by key market players in design and development of new and innovative Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic are major factors projected to boost growth of the Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market over the forecast period. Growth of elderly population and rising incidence of stroke and other diseases, including cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease, which can render individuals immobile are other factors boosting market growth.

Market Dynamics:

The global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size market is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The information and communication technology sector comprises various sectors including hardware, software, telecommunications and other services which are widely used in several sectors including agriculture, healthcare, commercial, industrial, pharmaceutical, and BFSI. The global market revenue growth is significantly driven by factors such as rapidly growing industrial and commercial sectors, increasing adoption of digitalization and rapid advancements in ICT sector. Other factors such as high adoption of latest smart devices such as smart phones, mobiles, laptops, computers, increasing investments in the ICT sector, rising demand for high speed internet and high risks of data leakage and data security are expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising need for managing large data, and increasing adoption of cloud services and advanced technologies such as IoT and AI are other factors expected to boost market growth going ahead.

ReWalk Robotics

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp

Ekso Bionics

Vincent Medical

DIH Technologies Corporation (Hocoma)

CYBERDYNE, INC.

Kinova, Inc.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Instead Technologies, Ltd.

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market: Segmentation

The report consists of forecasts for the Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report contains analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market based on type and end-user as follows.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic Robots

Assistive Robots

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

