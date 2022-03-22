Global Breast Implants Market to Surpass US$ 1,739.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global breast implants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,299.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Breast Implants Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to drive the growth of the global breast implants market.

For instance, in 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer, as of the end of 2020, there were 7.8 million women alive who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the last five years, making it the world’s most prevalent cancer.

Moreover, many women are opting for breast augmentation such as women with breast cancer and those who want to enhance their physical appearance. For instance, in 2020, according to American Society of Plastic Surgeons 193,073 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the U.S.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global breast implants market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in April 2020, Sientra and Butterfly Network announced their strategic partnership to improve diagnostic surveillance of breast implants patients.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global breast implants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches, and increased in number of women opting for breast implants. For instance, The Aesthetic Society, developed Aesthetic One, a free app developed through support of Allergan Aesthetics and build by the aesthetic society’s technology partner ANZU to inform and empower patients and plastic surgeons, registered over 6,000 breast implants since its launching in December 2020.

Among product type, silicone breast implants segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to the factors like silicone breast implants that are more firm and appealing as compared to the saline breast implants.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global breast implants market include Abbvie, Inc, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., HansBiomed Co., Ltd, Ideal Implant Inc, Laboratoires Anios, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co., Ltd, Sientra, Inc, and Silimed.

Market Segmentation:

Global Breast Implants Market, By Product Type:

Saline Implant Silicone Implant



Global Breast Implants Market, By Shape:

Round Anatomical



Global Breast Implants Market, By Application:

Breast Augmentation Breast Reconstruction



Global Breast Implants Market, By Texture:

Smooth Textured



Global Breast Implants Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics Others



Global Breast Implants Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country



GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



