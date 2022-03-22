Spotlight: Grocery Stores Encourage Health and Well-being

Mar 22, 2022

By: Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Well-being, FMI

Grocery stores are becoming a destination for health and well-being by providing programs and resources that help shoppers and employees on their journey for a healthy lifestyle. In fact, according to The Food as Medicine Opportunity in Food Retail, food retailers are prioritizing both customer-facing and employee-facing programs that focus on prevention to promote health and well-being. And, research found that 48% of shoppers say their primary grocery store is on their side helping them stay healthy, along with registered dietitian nutritionists (47%) and grocery store pharmacists (45%).

This video spotlights how food retailers are encouraging health and well-being for both shoppers and employees and how programs pivoted during the pandemic to stay connected, offer support and expand outreach. Watch to see Sarah Kiel, RD, wellness champion at Harmons Grocery, Lori Hamilton, RN, director of healthy initiatives at K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. and Amy Petersen, MS, RD, LD, health and nutrition manager at Coborn’s, Inc. share their stories.