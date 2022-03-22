Diabetes symptoms prevention and treatment

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: Does Diabetes Run In Your Family? Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Diabetes is a disease that has been strongly affecting the lives of millions of people in the United States. It’s a disease that we should all be aware of — especially the significant number of people who have diabetes in the U.S. This is because diabetes can alter your perspective, quality of life and even lead to blindness, amputations, heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke.

According to the National Diabetic Report, 37.3 million people have diabetes (11.3% of the US population). Approximately 28 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes and 8.5 million people remain undiagnosed. Prediabetes (before someone becomes diabetic) is more prevalent than diabetes, and it’s alarming to know that 96 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population.

For more information on diabetes visit: https://www.balance7.com/does-diabetes-run-in-your-family-heres-how-to-protect-yourself





