Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,207 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: Does Diabetes Run In Your Family? Here’s How to Protect Yourself.

Diabetes symptoms prevention and treatment

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: Does Diabetes Run In Your Family? Here’s How to Protect Yourself

Diabetes is a disease that has been strongly affecting the lives of millions of people in the United States. It’s a disease that we should all be aware of — especially the significant number of people who have diabetes in the U.S. This is because diabetes can alter your perspective, quality of life and even lead to blindness, amputations, heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke. 

According to the National Diabetic Report, 37.3 million people have diabetes (11.3% of the US population). Approximately 28 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes and 8.5 million people remain undiagnosed. Prediabetes (before someone becomes diabetic) is more prevalent than diabetes, and it’s alarming to know that 96 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population.

For more information on diabetes visit: https://www.balance7.com/does-diabetes-run-in-your-family-heres-how-to-protect-yourself 


Attachment 


Balance7 
Santa Maria  Ca 
Press Inquiry Hollydavidson@iconnectyou.today
323 513 4804
Meet the Doctor

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

You just read:

Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: Does Diabetes Run In Your Family? Here’s How to Protect Yourself.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.