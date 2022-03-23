Gartner Inc. names Silwood Technology in their 2021 Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms
Silwood Technology's product, Safyr enables customers with SAP and other complex ERP packages to include their metadata in data transformation platforms easily.ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silwood Technology, the leading provider of specialist ERP metadata discovery software for large complex applications announced today that it has been included as a Vendor in Gartner Inc’s Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms which was published on 1st December 2021.
Silwood Technology Sales and Marketing Director, Roland Bullivant commented: “For over 20 years Silwood Technology has produced high quality software which enables enterprises to improve the business’ trust in data, accelerate delivery of data intensive projects and reduce the time and cost of metadata discovery.” He continued; “We are delighted to have been recognised as a Vendor in this important new report from Gartner. Metadata is increasingly acknowledged as being one of the critical elements of an enterprise Data and Analytics Governance Platform and Safyr ensures that business friendly metadata from large complex ERP applications can be incorporated into these initiatives quickly and easily.”
Safyr puts the ability to liberate, curate and integrate the business-friendly metadata in ERP applications from SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle into the hands of those who need it most - data analysts, data engineers and data scientists. Using Safyr helps them to improve the business’ trust in the data, at the same time as reducing the time and cost of metadata discovery.
(Note: Due to the way Gartner limit the number of vendors mentioned in the main report to 40 based on alphabetical order, Silwood Technology’s entry will be found in the spreadsheet that accompanies the report.)
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology Ltd pioneered the use of specialist metadata extraction and analysis software techniques to accelerate and simplify the process of finding and provisioning metadata to solutions used for data catalog, data governance, data lineage, data warehouse/BI, data migration and integration, data modeling, and master data projects. Silwood Technology’s partners include leading companies such as Collibra, Alation, Informatica, Solidatus, Quest Erwin, Precisely and Idera. Safyr supports Enterprise Applications including SAP ECC, SAP BW, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, Oracle E-Business Suite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 and Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Learn more at www.silwoodtechnology.com
Roland Bullivant
Silwood Technology Limited
+44 7900 340257
