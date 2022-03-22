Gosh Da Reel And Andrea De Beatboxer Releases First Single For Their Upcoming Joint EP
International award winning Zimbabwean rapper "Gosh Da Reel" joins forces with South African singer Andrea De BeatboxerCHIREDZI, MASVINGO, ZIMBABWE, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a years of collaborating frequently on different projects, international award winning Zimbabwean rapper Gosh Da Reel and multi - talented South African musician Andrea De Beatboxer have decided to do a joint EP together and they have just released the first single called "My King."
My King is an electronic dance song produced by Andrea De Beatboxer with Gosh Da Reel rapping and Andrea singing.
Gosh and Andrea first collaborated in 2016 on a track called "Number" which went number one on Official European Independent Music Chart for three consecutive weeks. Andrea also produced a track called “I Never Knew" by Gosh Da Reel featuring South African singer Lerato Happiness which won the Be Inspired With Shoggy Tosh Top Song of 2017.
Gosh and Andrea are planning to release their joint EP called "Addicted" this April. The EP is currently being mixed and mastered
