List of Top Online Grocery Companies in the World - IMARC Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Online grocery comprises of the digital platforms that cater to the marketing, buying, and selling of fresh and packaged food and grocery products, such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, dairy items, drinks, snacks, meat, cooking essentials, seafood, etc. Online grocery, or e-grocery, portals offer flexible payment options, real-time tracking of the entire delivery process, attractive discounts, selection of delivery slots, access to a wide variety of products, same-day deliveries, etc. Looking forward, The global online grocery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.1% during 2022-2027
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Discover opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global Online Grocery market? Try a free sample @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market/requestsample
The growing usage of smart devices and the rising penetration of internet connectivity across countries are primarily driving the online grocery market. Besides this, the hectic work schedules of consumers, especially Millennials, and the expanding working population are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms and the shifting preferences among consumers towards hassle-free shopping experiences are also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the inflating adoption of online sales channels by local stores and supermarket chains to expand their customer base and simplify the shopping experience for individuals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, online grocery channels offer various advantages, including express delivery options, accessible payment gateways, cashbacks, discounts, etc., which is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the incorporation of Big Data, IoT, AI, predictive analytics, and other advanced technologies to provide customers with a personalized shopping experience is anticipated to fuel the online grocery market over the forecasted period.
IMARC Group offers a list of Top Online Grocery Companies:
Amazon Inc.
Carrefour Hypermarches (Carrefour)
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. Kg
Fresh Direct LLC
Happyfresh,
Peapod Digital Labs (Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.)
Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited)
Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC)
Schwan’s Home Delivery, Shopfoodex Co Inc., Tesco PLC
The Kroger Co.
Walmart Inc.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
Market Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports By IMARC Group:
List of Top Cryptocurrency Companies in the world: https://bit.ly/3JyONB3
Top Fertilizer Companies in the World: https://bit.ly/356uFYc
Top (largest Producer of loose flowers) Floriculture Companies in India: https://bit.ly/3qpeZGK
India Water Purifier Market: https://bit.ly/37Qoo3P
GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market: https://bit.ly/3uaOWUU
Faucet Market 2022-27: https://bit.ly/3NlYwgy
Indian Wallpaper Market: https://bit.ly/3JwaGkH
List of Top Handicraft Manufacturers in the World: https://bit.ly/3D25HWm
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Discover opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global Online Grocery market? Try a free sample @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-grocery-market/requestsample
The growing usage of smart devices and the rising penetration of internet connectivity across countries are primarily driving the online grocery market. Besides this, the hectic work schedules of consumers, especially Millennials, and the expanding working population are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms and the shifting preferences among consumers towards hassle-free shopping experiences are also augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the inflating adoption of online sales channels by local stores and supermarket chains to expand their customer base and simplify the shopping experience for individuals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, online grocery channels offer various advantages, including express delivery options, accessible payment gateways, cashbacks, discounts, etc., which is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the incorporation of Big Data, IoT, AI, predictive analytics, and other advanced technologies to provide customers with a personalized shopping experience is anticipated to fuel the online grocery market over the forecasted period.
IMARC Group offers a list of Top Online Grocery Companies:
Amazon Inc.
Carrefour Hypermarches (Carrefour)
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. Kg
Fresh Direct LLC
Happyfresh,
Peapod Digital Labs (Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.)
Reliance Retail Limited (Reliance Industries Limited)
Safeway Inc. (Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC)
Schwan’s Home Delivery, Shopfoodex Co Inc., Tesco PLC
The Kroger Co.
Walmart Inc.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC
Market Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports By IMARC Group:
List of Top Cryptocurrency Companies in the world: https://bit.ly/3JyONB3
Top Fertilizer Companies in the World: https://bit.ly/356uFYc
Top (largest Producer of loose flowers) Floriculture Companies in India: https://bit.ly/3qpeZGK
India Water Purifier Market: https://bit.ly/37Qoo3P
GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market: https://bit.ly/3uaOWUU
Faucet Market 2022-27: https://bit.ly/3NlYwgy
Indian Wallpaper Market: https://bit.ly/3JwaGkH
List of Top Handicraft Manufacturers in the World: https://bit.ly/3D25HWm
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here