Popcorn Market Expected To Register a CAGR of 7.6% By 2023|The Hershey Company, Conagra Brands, Snyder's-Lanc

Popcorn Market

Rise in consumption of ready-to-eat popcorn at home as well as in multiplex theatres is the key factor that drives the popcorn market growth.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Popcorn Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 the global popcorn market was valued at $9,060 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $15,098 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the household segment accounted for approximately five-sevenths of the share in the global market, in terms of value.

Popcorn is a type of snack made from maize or corn kernel. It is prepared by heating corn kernels with vegetable oil or butter in a pot, stove, kettle, or microwave. Owing to its high nutrition content, popcorn is consumed as a snack food all over the world in two forms-ready-to-eat (RTE), and microwave popcorn. These are consumed as the most favorite snack at homes as well as at movie theatres, sports events, fairs, and others public places.

In 2016, North America accounted for the highest market share in the Global Popcorn Market.Higher corn production in the states of Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois in the U.S. drive the market growth in the region. Availability of raw materials, high disposable income, and popularity of eating popcorn as snacks in theaters, sports events, and public places are the major factors that propel the growth of the popcorn market in North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations, and dynamics through 2016-2023, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the popcorn market is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the overall market potential.

The report focuses on regional as well as global market, its key players, along with market segments including detailed study on various divisions and its applications.

The key players operating in the global popcorn market are The Hershey Company (Amplify Snack Brands, Inc.), Conagra Brands, Inc., Snyder's-Lance, Inc. (Diamond Food), Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG. (KP Snacks Limited), PepsiCo (Frito-Lay), Eagle Family Foods Group LLC (Popcorn, Indiana LLC), Propercorn, Quinn Foods LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Weaver Popcorn Company, Inc.

