American Pastor in Kiev Ukraine delivering Combat Trauma Medical supplies & Humanitarian Goods

KIEV, UKRAINE, March 22, 2022
American Pastor, Reverend Dr. William Devlin of New York City, now in Kiev Ukraine delivering Combat Trauma Medical supplies & Humanitarian Goods
Dr. William Devlin, a pastor from New York City and the volunteer CEO of WidowsAndOrphans.info, is currently in Kiev Ukraine assisting one of the Kiev/Kyiv Territorial Defense Forces on the southern end of Kiev. Devlin traveled to Ukraine on March 12, 2022 from New York City with a team in order to begin the process of bringing front-line Combat Trauma Medical supplies to Lviv and Kiev in order to support the Ukrainian Army regulars and also the Territorial Defense Forces who are Ukraine's second line of defense here.
Speaking for WidowsAndOrphans.info is their volunteer CEO, Pastor Dr. William Devlin: "I am here to bring aid, comfort, encouragement, hope and practical goods to the Ukrainian fighters who are bravely defending their homeland from the current Russian invasion. As our team has met with senior members and medical directors of the Territorial Defense Forces, they state that their greatest needs are combat trauma medical supplies. These supplies are CAT-7 tourniquets, wound-packing gauze (QuikClot), pressure dressings and bandages, chest seal for sucking chest wounds and Molle pouches to carry the items. Not only are we bringing in these practical items but we are also bringing hope, encouragement and God's love to these courageous volunteers of the Territorial Defense Forces. These brave men have sent their wives and children to a safe location either here in Ukraine or a neighboring country, yet they have stayed to defend their beloved nation. When the war started, I made every effort to rearrange my life so I could come to Kiev to serve the people of Ukraine. I hope that, by my example as a Christian pastor, others will follow my lead and come to help and bless the Ukrainian people. We are asking Americans, if they cannot join us, to invest in these combat trauma medical supplies by going to www.WidowsAndOrphans.info and give generously to the Ukrainian fighters. All gifts are tax-deductible; WIdowsAndOrphans.info is a non-profit, 501(c)3. Thank you as we are here at the risk of our own lives, willing to give our lives for the freedom of the Ukrainian people."
